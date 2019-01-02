

CTV Kitchener





A Woodstock resident is the latest victim in an old necklace scam.

The woman was approached at a bus shelter when a female suspect offered to show the victim a gold chain.

She put it around the victim’s neck, switching the piece for the victim’s necklace.

A sentimental piece of jewelry the victim had had for more than 40 years was taken.

Scam artists move around targeting similar victims, especially seniors walking or travelling alone.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured on camera leaving the exchange.

She is described as a south-Asian female between five feet and five feet two. She was wearing a long, dark-coloured coat and a knitted toque.

The vehicle was a grey and black Hyundai Santa Fe with tinted black windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.