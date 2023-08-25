Senior scammed out of $9000 in gift cards: Stratford police

Stratford police are warning residents about gift card scams after a senior citizen was allegedly scammed out of $9000.

Police did not say when the incident happened but say the senior purchased the gift cards from a store in Stratford and sent the informationfrom the cards to the scammer.

“Over the last several weeks we have received a significant increase in the calls for service related to gift card scams,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the scams typically involve the victim getting a call from someone who identifies themselves as an employee of a legitimate business or government agency. The person presents the victim with some type of problem and requests payment to correct that problem by sending gift cards. Police said the victim is told to buy gift cards and send the information on the card to the caller. The funds from that card are then stolen.

“We are asking everyone to speak with their family members and loved ones about the prevalence of these scams to help protect any further members of our community from being victimized,” police said.

Police are also encouraging the staff and management where gift cards are sold to educate themselves on these types of incidents. Police said staff should also engage with customers who are making large gift card purchases to help prevent these incidents from happening again.