Senior scammed out of $30K in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating after a senior citizen was scammed out of $30,000.

Police say a woman in her 70's received a phone call over the weekend from a man claiming to be the CIBC fraud department.

He told her another woman had taken her money and that he needed her credit card and debit card information to get it back.

It wasn't until Monday that she noticed her entire chequing and savings account, as well as her line of credit, had been emptied.

Guelph police are reminding residents to never giving out personal information over the phone and to be on lookout for scammers over the holiday season.