The city of Kitchener handed out its senior of the year award in city council chambers on Wednesday evening.

The award recognizes an outstanding citizen who is over the age of 65 and has enriched the social, cultural, or civic life of the community.

This year the award was given to Randy Farrell, the volunteer director-at-large of Spectrum, an LGBTQ community space in Kitchener.

Farrell says he’s thrilled to see the recognition for the LGBTQ community and he encourages everyone to find a way to become more involved.

“Volunteering is the best thing you can do for your self-esteem, your city, your family, everything,” he says.

“You get to know people and strangers become friends … you don’t fight with friends.”

There were 12 nominees in total and all of them were recognized for their efforts.