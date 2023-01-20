Senior loses over $6K to alleged Amazon scam

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is investigating a report from an elderly resident who stated they had been the victim of an Amazon scam.

On Friday, OPP said a Norfolk County resident received a call from an individual claiming to work for Amazon.

“The person advised that there was an issue with the victim’s account and required remote access through their computer to fix the problem,” OPP said in a news release. “Remote access was granted at which time the suspect removed over $6,400 from their financial account. The victim realized that this was a scam and immediately contacted police.”

People are reminded that unless you initiate the call, do not allow anyone access to your computer, OPP said.