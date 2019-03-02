

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian in Aylmer, just east of St. Thomas.

It happened on Talbot Street, between Caverly Road and Rutherford Avenue, just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the pedestrian was an 81-year-old man.

His name has not been released.

Charges are pending and witnesses are being asked to contact police.