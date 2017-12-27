

CTV Kitchener





Hamilton Police say a 77-year-old man found dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash died of hypothermia.

Emergency crews were called to Patrick Street and Sager Road, north of Saint George in Flamborough, just after 8 a.m. on Boxing Day.

They say the vehicle left the road and crashed into a deep snow filled ditch.

The body of the driver was found a short distance away.

It was initially believed the man died of a head injury from the crash.

But a coroner’s examination determined that the cause of the 77-year-old’s death was actually hypothermia.

Police believe the crash happened just after midnight on the 26th.

The cause has not yet been determined but alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors.