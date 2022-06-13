Senior dies from a fall at a Fergus home, OPP investigating

Wellington County OPP are investigating a fatal fall in Fergus.

They said officers received a report, around 5:30 p.m. Monday, about a homeowner who was injured at a residence on Grandview Avenue.

The 86-year-old was initially said to have serious injuries, but when first responders arrived on scene, the homeowner was pronounced dead.

OPP did not provide any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the fall or the name of the homeowner.

They said the Office of the Coroner has been notified.