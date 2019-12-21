KITCHENER -- A 77-year-old woman has died as a result of her injuries from a collision in St. Marys.

Stratford Police say the pedestrian was crossing the road in the area of Church and Station Streets around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

She was taken from the scene to hospital and later passed away.

The driver of the pickup truck that was involved was not injured.

The street was blocked all evening for the investigation that is still ongoing.

Police say charges are pending.

Update re: @townofstmarys collision: #SPS regrets to announce that the 77yr old female pedestrian involved has passed away as a result of her injuries. The investigation is still ongoing and more info will be released when available.@cityofstratford @PerthSouthTwp — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) December 21, 2019