Senior dies after collision in St. Marys
A 77-year-old woman has died after a collision in St. Marys. (Photo: Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (Dec. 20, 2019)
KITCHENER -- A 77-year-old woman has died as a result of her injuries from a collision in St. Marys.
Stratford Police say the pedestrian was crossing the road in the area of Church and Station Streets around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
She was taken from the scene to hospital and later passed away.
The driver of the pickup truck that was involved was not injured.
The street was blocked all evening for the investigation that is still ongoing.
Police say charges are pending.
Update re: @townofstmarys collision: #SPS regrets to announce that the 77yr old female pedestrian involved has passed away as a result of her injuries. The investigation is still ongoing and more info will be released when available.@cityofstratford @PerthSouthTwp— Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) December 21, 2019
We are currently investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Church at Station Street in St. Marys. The area will remain closed during the investigation. We ask the public to please avoid the area at this time.— Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) December 21, 2019