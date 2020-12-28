KITCHENER -- A person who reportedly met up with unknown males for an arranged online sale escaped a robbery only to be pursued by a vehicle afterwards.

Regional police say the initial incident took place Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Lester Street in Waterloo.

The victim met up with the unknown males to sell items through an online buy and sell website, according to officials.

The males reportedly tried to steal back the cash after the exchange, but the victim managed to escape without injury.

Police say they were then pursued by the suspects in a vehicle along Bridgeport Road and Weber Street from Waterloo to Kitchener.

Weapons were reportedly brandished by the suspects during the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late model, white Hyundai Kona. Anyone who may have witnessed or has recordings of the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.