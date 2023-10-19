Security footage shows suspects entering unlocked vehicles in Rockwood: OPP

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’re looking for three suspects after multiple vehicles were entered in the middle of the night in Rockwood over the weekend.

Police posted video surveillance that appears to show three people entering multiple vehicles in the area of on Juniper Street and Drenters Court on Oct. 15, at around 2 a.m.

Police said all of the vehicles entered were unlocked and no damage to the vehicles were reported.

“Approximately $600 worth of miscellaneous items was stolen from the vehicles,” said a media release from OPP.

Police said three suspects also attempted to gain entry to a residence using a set of keys that were stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Police included photos and videos of the three people believed to be involved and they’re asking for the public’s assistance to help identify them.

In a social media post, you can see the video that appears to show the suspects trying to gain entry to the home.

OPP are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

If your vehicle has been entered, if you observe something suspicious, or if items have been stolen,

police said it is important to report it.