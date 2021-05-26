Advertisement
Security footage captures crash between tractor-trailer, car
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 4:43PM EDT
Share:
KITCHENER -- A security camera caught the moment a tractor-trailer and car collided at an intersection near Erin last week.
The crash happened on May 19 on Trafalger Road north of Wellington Road 124.
The security footage was recorded at a business across the intersection from where the crash occurred.
At the time, provincial police said one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
RELATED IMAGES