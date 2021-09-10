Section of University Ave W reopened following early-morning collision: WRPS

Waterloo -

The stretch of University Avenue W between Keats Way and Westmount Road N reopened around 11 a.m. Friday, following an early-morning collision.

Police confirmed the reopening in a tweet posted just after 11 a.m.

A tow truck was on scene around 9:30 a.m. towing away a vehicle with significant damage to its front end.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash, or released any further details.