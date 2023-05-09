Section of Trussler Road in Kitchener reopens after collision

Waterloo regional police have reopened a section of Trussler Road in Kitchener after a vehicle struck a hydro pole.

In a tweet posted just after 1:30 p.m., police said Trussler Road has been closed between Huron and Bethel roads.

Police said the roadways would be closed for a significant amount of time.

Around 6:45 p.m. police said the road was reopen.

Officials did not say if anyone was injured.