A major road in Cambridge’ industrial northwest will be closed to traffic for the rest of May and all of June.

Speedsville Road will be closed between Royal Oak Road and Heroux Devtek Drive until June 29.

During that time, a water main will be installed for a new subdivision in the area.

Drivers are being asked to detour around the closure via Royal Oak, Boxwood Drive and either Maple Grove Road or Heroux Devtek Drive.

Access will be maintained to properties within the closure zone.