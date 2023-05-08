Section of River Road East in Kitchener closed for crash

Waterloo regional police have closed River Road East in both directions at Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener for a collision investigation.

In a tweet posted around 5:20 p.m., police asked for the area to be avoided.

Police said three vehicles were invovled and some of the involved parties were transported to hospital with injuries. Police did not specify how many were taken to hospital or the level of the injuries.

River Road was said to still be closed by 6:30 p.m.

