Section of Kossuth Road reopened following two vehicle collision in Cambridge
A two-vehicle collision closed a section of Kossuth Road in Cambridge on Wednesday night. (CTV Kitchener)
Cambridge -
Police say Kossuth Road was reopened between Cober and Speedsville Roads following a two-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Wednesday night.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about the collision around 8 p.m.
A police spokesperson said "several individuals" were transported to hospital.
This is a developing story. More information will be added when available.