Section of Kossuth Road reopened following two vehicle collision in Cambridge

Police say Kossuth Road was reopened between Cober and Speedsville Roads following a two-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Wednesday night.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the collision around 8 p.m.

A police spokesperson said "several individuals" were transported to hospital.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when available.