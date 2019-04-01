Featured
Section of King St. closed for construction
King St. in Waterloo will be closed until August 2019. (Apr. 1, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 4:17PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 5:04PM EDT
It’s become a familiar sight in uptown Waterloo.
Construction has closed King Street North, this time between Bridgeport Road and Elgin Street.
The work is part of phase two of the city’s streetscape project.
Over the next few months the underground infrastructure will be replaced, bike lanes will be installed and lighting will be improved.
The work is expected to be complete by August.