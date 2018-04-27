

CTV Kitchener





A busy section of trail in Kitchener’s north end will be closed for construction for all of May.

A five-week closure of the Iron Horse Trail between Victoria and Glasgow streets is scheduled to start April 30.

While closed, the trail will be widened, have its surface repaired, see new signage installed and receive new lighting.

The City of Kitchener says its recommended detour for southbound pedestrians and cyclists is to use Glasgow Street, Park Street, Strange Street and West Avenue, while northbound trail users should use the Henry Strum Greenway trail, Belmont Avenue and Glasgow Street.