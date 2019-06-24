

CTV Kitchener





A section of the Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener is shutting down for the summer months.

The city says changes will be made to improve functionality for all travelers.

They include re-paving the path, creating a larger roadway crossing, pedestrian lighting and more seating.

Those looking for an alternative route can go to David Street, then Whitney Place and Courtland Avenue.

Another detour would be Courtland Avenue, to Borden Avenue and Nyberg Street.

Construction is expected to be completed in October.