Section of Hwy 403 in Brantford closed after truck strikes overpass bridge
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford is closed after a tow truck pulling heavy equipment struck an overpass bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Provincial police said they responded to the collision at North Park Road bridge just before 3 p.m.
Ministry of Transportation engineers are on their way to inspect the bridge, police said.
Brantford police said Wednesday’s collision caused “minor damage.”
The crash occurred two interchanges away from where another Brantford overpass bridge was struck by a commercial vehicle last week. In that incident, the collision caused a large concrete slab to detach from the bridge and crash onto the 403.
In a tweet posted at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, the County of Brant said eastbound Hwy 403 traffic between Oak Park Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway was being detoured via an emergency route.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crown wants Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returned to jail to await trial
Crown prosecutors want Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich sent back to jail to await trial, claiming she breached her bail conditions by agreeing to participate in an event next month where she will receive a 'Freedom Award.'
DEVELOPING | 'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
'Suffer in silence:' Experts worry of fallout from public reaction to Amber Heard's testimony
As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard stretches into its fifth week, experts say public reaction to Heard's testimony sends a perilous reminder that despite the 'MeToo' movement, the credibility of alleged victims of abuse can be fragile.
Four things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.
Conservative party investigating complaint by Patrick Brown team about racist email
The Conservative Party of Canada is investigating a complaint lodged by Patrick Brown's leadership campaign about a racist email it says it received from a member.
Prince Charles, Camilla visit Ukrainian church in Ottawa on second day of royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, lit candles and listened to a prayer service on Wednesday inside a gilded Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral in Ottawa, while congregants and onlookers waved blue-and-yellow flags and Union Jacks outside.
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
Portugal identifies five monkeypox infections, Spain has eight suspected cases
Portuguese authorities said on Wednesday they had identified five cases of rare monkeypox infection and Spain's health services are testing eight potential cases after Britain put Europe on alert for the virus.
Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears
Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman killed by police in New Brunswick in June 2020, was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg, the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on her said Wednesday.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | London police warn the public after man charged with sexual assault released from custody
London police are warning the public Wednesday after a man charged with multiple sexual assault offences was released following a court appearance.
-
'There is kindness out there': local woman reunited with stolen polar bear statue
A woman who had her polar bear statue stolen from her front garden last week has managed to get it back in what was a heartfelt reunion on Wednesday.
-
'Brandon has been shot': London police investigating early morning shooting
London, Ont. police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city.
Windsor
-
Instagram scam using real accounts to trick victims seemingly on the rise
Like many on social media, Bianca Havenga uses her Instagram for the occasional selfie and to share personal updates with her close friends — so she didn't suspect anything when one of her co-workers seemingly messaged her, asking for help.
-
Road construction costs forcing tough decisions for Windsor-Essex municipalities
The price of everything from food to gas is on the rise, and you can add road construction to that growing list.
-
New by-law drone to take flight in Leamington
Leamington by-law officers will soon be using drones to get a bird’s eye view of any problems.
Barrie
-
Mixed reviews over proposed short-term rental bylaw
Tiny Township is bringing in regulations to deal with the ever-growing popularity of short-term rentals, but not everyone is pleased with the solution.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender who could be in Simcoe County
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent areas of Simcoe County.
-
Officers take training to new heights at Collingwood Grain Terminals
Officers from across the province are making use of Collingwood's iconic grain terminals to learn potentially lifesaving skills.
Northern Ontario
-
Ill hiker extracted from Ontario park by helicopter
The Royal Canadian Air Force came to the rescue Monday after a hiker needed urgent medical assistance while in Algonquin Provincial Park, located northeast of Huntsville, Ont.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps with gas prices set to take a huge drop in Ontario.
-
DaBaby cancels two days before Sudbury concert
Friday's DaBaby concert in Greater Sudbury has been cancelled, Greater Sudbury announced Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Prince Charles and Camilla spend the day in Ottawa
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla had a busy itinerary in Ottawa on Day 2 of their visit to Canada, running behind schedule for much of the day, but patient royal watchers were thrilled to meet them.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop below $2 a litre in Ottawa
Gas prices are set to fall 13 cents a litre over the next two days, giving drivers some relief at the pumps ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Crown wants Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returned to jail to await trial
Crown prosecutors want Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich sent back to jail to await trial, claiming she breached her bail conditions by agreeing to participate in an event next month where she will receive a 'Freedom Award.'
Toronto
-
CTV News Investigates
CTV News Investigates | MPPs’ investment properties surge to $36.5 million as Ontario housing affordability worsens
Dozens of candidates running for re-election are sitting on investment properties that are surging millions in value as a housing crisis takes hold across Ontario, according to a review of disclosures by CTV News and a new home valuation tool.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner releases statement about 'scary' carjacking in Toronto
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is speaking for the first time since he was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside of a Toronto movie theatre earlier this week.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps with gas prices set to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Legault says English health-care worries over Bill 96 are 'disinformation'; experts disagree
Peppered with questions on Bill 96, Legault said there's been 'disinformation' spreading, in his opinion -- and that on one important question, health care, many critics of the bill are wrong. In fact, the bill is confusing on that point and the details still haven't been fully explained.
-
Quebec health workers will no longer be paid for COVID-19 isolation leave
Quebec health-care staff got another surprise this week when they learned they can no longer get paid time off for COVID-19 isolation, but need to use up their sick days or vacation days while awaiting a test result.
-
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
Atlantic
-
Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears
Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman killed by police in New Brunswick in June 2020, was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg, the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on her said Wednesday.
-
Former RCMP staff sergeant describes spotty radio, lack of resources in N.S. shooting
A Mountie who led much of the response to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Wednesday that spotty radio service and the lack of an RCMP helicopter were among the equipment problems that hampered the manhunt.
-
Halifax police release identity of 37-year-old stabbing victim
Halifax Regional Police have released the identity of a woman who died after she was stabbed early Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple bridges seriously damaged in flash floods, more rain on the way for Manitoba
Manitoba is bracing for more rain as it works to repair multiple bridges that were seriously damaged in flash floods over the weekend.
-
Police charge Winnipeg man with multiple child pornography offences
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 69-year-old man with multiple offences following an investigation into child sexual abuse imagery that spanned multiple months.
-
'A pretty amazing phenomenon': Giant ice shoves form on Lake Winnipeg
Even though it is spring, some Manitobans were in for a cool surprise over the weekend as ice piled up on the shore of Lake Winnipeg, creating what looked like giant hills of ice.
Calgary
-
Police seek driver who may have given ride to accused killer Talal Amer
Calgary police want to speak to the driver of a vehicle who may have given accused killer Talal Amer a ride after a shooting and subsequent car crash that claimed the life of a mother of five.
-
'Put this process in the past': Kenney confident he'll win UCP review
Alberta's premier was "optimistic for a very good result" as the hours ticked down on his United Conservative Party leadership review, with results due after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Alberta wildlife centre treating fox kits that became infected with avian influenza
A central Alberta wildlife centre is caring for four young foxes, two of which are on the mend after contracting avian flu.
Edmonton
-
'Put this process in the past': Kenney confident he'll win UCP review
Alberta's premier was "optimistic for a very good result" as the hours ticked down on his United Conservative Party leadership review, with results due after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Where to watch the Battle of Alberta in Edmonton
If you want to watch the Battle of Alberta series with thousands of fans, you have a few options in Edmonton.
-
Battle of Alberta's big winner? Local children's charities
Children in Edmonton and beyond will be the winners in the the Battle of Alberta. The team has announced that proceeds from the Mega 50/50 jackpot in Round 2 will benefit the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, which supports kids sport charities in the community.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mom who suffocated 8-year-old daughter loses appeal of sentence
A B.C. woman who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by suffocating her with a plastic bag has lost her bid to have her sentence reduced, according to a decision from the B.C. Court of Appeal.
-
Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm in 2020 incident
A Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, the BC Prosecution Service announced Wednesday.
-
Do you recognize these men? Burnaby RCMP seek suspects in break-ins, mail thefts
Mounties in Burnaby are appealing for help identifying two suspects who they say broke into two complexes and cleared out all of the residents' mail.