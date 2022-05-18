Section of Hwy 403 in Brantford closed after truck strikes overpass bridge

A section of Highway 403 in Brantford is closed after a tow truck pulling heavy equipment struck an overpass bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police said they responded to the collision at North Park Road bridge just before 3 p.m.

Ministry of Transportation engineers are on their way to inspect the bridge, police said.

Brantford police said Wednesday’s collision caused “minor damage.”

The crash occurred two interchanges away from where another Brantford overpass bridge was struck by a commercial vehicle last week. In that incident, the collision caused a large concrete slab to detach from the bridge and crash onto the 403.

In a tweet posted at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, the County of Brant said eastbound Hwy 403 traffic between Oak Park Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway was being detoured via an emergency route.