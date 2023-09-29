Kitchener

    • Section of Erbs Road closed after alleged impaired driving crash

    A 22-year-old man from Wilmot has been charged with impaired driving after a crash involving a hydro pole north of Baden.

    As of 10 a.m. Friday, Erbs Road between Sandhills Road and Notre Dame Drive remains closed for utility repairs – more than 12 hours after the collision.

    In a news release, Waterloo regional police said officers responded to the scene around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

    The 22-year-old driver was not hurt, police said.

    He was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and dangerous driving.

    His vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence was suspended for a month.

    “If you suspect an impaired driver or witness driving behaviour that puts others at risk, please call 911,” police said.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh

    For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News