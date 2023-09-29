Section of Erbs Road closed after alleged impaired driving crash

A 22-year-old man from Wilmot has been charged with impaired driving after a crash involving a hydro pole north of Baden.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Erbs Road between Sandhills Road and Notre Dame Drive remains closed for utility repairs – more than 12 hours after the collision.

In a news release, Waterloo regional police said officers responded to the scene around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The 22-year-old driver was not hurt, police said.

He was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and dangerous driving.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence was suspended for a month.

“If you suspect an impaired driver or witness driving behaviour that puts others at risk, please call 911,” police said.