GUELPH -- A letter written by a member of the Canadian Armed Forces during the Second World War was discovered in a Guelph home this week.

The letter was found hidden behind a wall during a bathroom renovation.

The homeowner said the contractor pulled the piece of paper out from behind a wall, where it had been hiding for years.

"The letter was really interesting to find. Especially how old it is. And I decided I would try to find family members that I can pass it along to perhaps," said Josh Teale, whose bathroom the note was found in.

He said that small piece of paper shared a story of a man who wrote home to his parents to let them know he wouldn't be home for Christmas.

It's dated Oct. 8, 1944.

Teale has been in touch with the extended family of the man who wrote the letter. Through some research, he discovered that the woman who the letter was addressed to once lived in his home.