A Kitchener man accused of smuggling cocaine in a load of raspberries is now facing his second trial over the matter.

Drago Knezevic was arrested in 2011 after allegedly bringing 39 kilograms of cocaine across the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit to Windsor.

Authorities say the drugs were discovered during a secondary inspection of his truck, which was hauling raspberries from California to Ontario.

Knezevic’s first trial ended in 2015 with an acquittal after Knezevic argued that he had no knowledge of the cocaine found in his vehicle. A new trial was ordered by the Court of Appeal of Ontario, and began Tuesday in Windsor.

The cocaine seized from Knezevic’s truck had an estimated street value of $3.9 million.

The second trial is expected to last approximately four weeks.

With files from CTV Windsor