KITCHENER -- Toyota confirmed Wednesday that a second Cambridge employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says the worker was one of the people who was in close contact with the first confirmed case.

That person was identified on March 18 and Toyota says they are currently self-isolating at home.

The automaker also says public health will be contacting everyone who has close contact with the first person.

"The health and safety of our team members and communities is our top priority," says corporate communications manager Michael Bouliane. "Our thoughts are with our affected employees and their families."