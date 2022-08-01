Second swimming death at Guelph Lake in two weeks
A swimmer has died after being seen in distress near the island on Guelph Lake.
Emergency crews responded to Guelph Lake Conservation Area around 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening.
The person was found around 7:30 p.m. and taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead, OPP said. Their name has not yet been released.
It’s the second swimming death at Guelph Lake Conservation Area in two weeks and the third local water-related death in the same period. The tragedies have safety experts pleading with beach-goers to stay safe on the water.
RECENT INCIDENTS
On July 18, the body of 21-year-old Rayan Kaber was recovered from Guelph Lake after Kaber was seen in distress around 30 ft. from shore the day before.
In the Grand River in Caledonia, 25-year-old Cody Thomson was found dead on July 26, after he fell off his Sea-Doo.
Police said he wasn’t wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.
EXPERT ADVICE
Marc David, president of the National Boating Safety School, said around 80 per cent of drownings happen to people who aren’t wearing a life jacket.
“The most important thing that an individual can do is wear a properly fitted life jacket,” David said.
He added most incidents can be avoided if the right precautions are taken.
“Think about what can happen ahead of time, and prepare yourself properly,” David said.
Barbara Byers, senior research officer at the Lifesaving Society said if you’re at a large body of water, be sure you know how far you can swim off shore.
“A lake does not have sides,” Byers said. “When you get partway out and you’re tired, you’ve got to get back. You really need to know what is your swimming ability, how far can you really go.”
Safety experts also urge boaters to get certified before getting behind the wheel of a watercraft and respect other boaters’ space when on the water.
LAKE-GOERS TAKING PRECAUTIONS
“[I] feel for the family,” said Jim Misener, who was at Guelph Lake on Monday. “There’s always a loved one somewhere that’s missing them.”
Misener was keeping a safety kit on hand in case of emergencies as he headed out on the water in a kayak.
“It’s got a rope, whistle, and flashlight,” he explained. “You can use a pail to bail out water if you have to.”
Another kayaker at the lake on Monday, Frank Barretto, was also taking added precautions.
“[We] always wear our life jackets and we kind of travel relatively close to each other,” said Barretto.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
Monkeypox confirmed in person who used Toronto shelter system
One person who recently used Toronto’s shelter system is isolating after testing positive for monkeypox, health officials have confirmed.
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
Global forest area dropped 60 per cent since 1960: study
As deforestation and wildfires driven by a changing climate continue to take their toll on the world's forests, a new study has found that the global forest area per capita has fallen by more than 60 per cent over the past few decades.
London
-
London restauranteur completes success story with 'best ribs' win at Ribfest
It’s been a long road to the top for Jorge Gonzalez. The Venezuelan who has lived in Canada for 27 years is the winner of London Ribfest 2022's overall title for ‘best ribs.’
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Huron-Perth
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Huron-Perth, while the warning has ended for Sarnia-Lambton. The London region meanwhile remains under a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
22-year-old Londoner charged with stunt driving in Perth County
OPP have charged a 22-year-old resident from London for allegedly driving 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Perth County over the long weekend.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor region
While the first two days of the Civic Holiday long weekend boasted sunshine and plenty of heat, people in Windsor will need their umbrellas for the holiday Monday as Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
Slide attraction catches fire at Canada's Wonderland waterpark
Canada's Wonderland was evacuated late Sunday night after a small structure fire broke out and spread within the water park area.
-
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
Barrie
-
Slide attraction catches fire at Canada's Wonderland waterpark
Canada's Wonderland was evacuated late Sunday night after a small structure fire broke out and spread within the water park area.
-
Barrie Art Club reflects on humble beginnings of Kempenfest
As thousands descend onto Barrie's waterfront for Kempenfest's 50th anniversary, one of the festival's founders reflects on its past.
-
Emancipation Festival returns to Owen Sound
Over 1000 people made the trip to Owen Sound this weekend for the return of the Emancipation Festival.
Northern Ontario
-
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
-
Heavy rains spark special weather statement for Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for communities in northeastern Ontario on Monday afternoon as heavy rain moves into the area.
-
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa fire crews rescue window washers trapped 10 floors up
Ottawa firefighters helped rescue workers who were trapped 10 storeys up on a swing stage that had lost power.
-
20 festivals and events to check out in Ottawa in August
The CP Women's Open, Capital Pride, Ottawa Greek Festival and fair season ramping up are just some of the events happening in Ottawa in August.
-
Ottawa residents plead for government to double ODSP
Ottawa resident Scott Ferguson is often forced to make a choice when it comes to affording food, rent and medical care, but he can't cover all the expenses.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman finds sister, biological father after taking ancestry DNA test
Ontario resident Carlie McMaster says she submitted her DNA to Ancestry.com in 2019 initially to discover more about her father’s side of the family following his passing,
-
Monkeypox confirmed in person who used Toronto shelter system
One person who recently used Toronto’s shelter system is isolating after testing positive for monkeypox, health officials have confirmed.
-
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Montreal
-
Head of World Health Organization tells Montreal conference progress on HIV at risk
The director-general of the World Health Organization told an international AIDS conference in Montreal today that growing inequality could reverse a decade of progress made in the fight against HIV.
-
Credit card balances due: minimum payment increases starting Monday
A major change in the rules for paying off the minimum payment on a credit card balance goes into effect this Monday.
-
Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 51 fewer hospitalizations
Quebec reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, and hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus dropped by 51.
Atlantic
-
A specific form of anti-Black racism': Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
-
COVID-19 tests tough to find at HRM libraries, available for pick-up at testing sites
Khalehla Perrault, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness, said in an email that Nova Scotia is moving away from asymptomatic testing and therefore the supply of rapid tests in certain locations may vary.
-
Formal end of slavery in Canada commemorated during ceremony in Halifax
Politicians and dignitaries gathered in Halifax today to commemorate Emancipation Day, the anniversary of the British Parliament's decision to abolish slavery across its empire in 1834.
Winnipeg
-
16-year-old arrested after fight at The Forks
Winnipeg Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on weapons charges after they received reports of "numerous people" involved in a fight at the Forks Saturday night.
-
'It's really a shame': Canada Post shuts down Winnipegosis branch
A Winnipegosis man living with cerebral palsy is angry with Canada Post for abruptly shutting down his local post office, taking away his independence in the process.
-
Four injured in shooting near graveyard: RCMP
Four men from Bunibonibee Cree Nation are recovering in hospital for gunshot wounds, after an incident Sunday night.
Calgary
-
Alerts issued for severe storm possibly producing a tornado in Clearwater County
Officials are warning residents and visitors in Clearwater County of a severe thunderstorm that could be producing a tornado in west central Alberta.
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw received almost $228,000 in cash benefits in 2021
Alberta's chief medical officer of health received almost $228,000 in cash and benefits during the 2021 calendar year.
-
NDP to march in Calgary Pride Parade Sept. 4
The Alberta NDP announced Monday that it has been granted approval to march in the Sept. 4 Calgary Pride Parade.
Edmonton
-
Tornado touchdown near Coronation, Alta., confirmed by Environment Canada
Meteorologists confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday evening near a town in east central Alberta.
-
Shooting in Lewis Estates leaves one man injured
Police responded to a shooting in a Lewis Estates apartment complex parking lot Sunday evening.
-
Alerts issued for severe storm possibly producing a tornado in Clearwater County
Officials are warning residents and visitors in Clearwater County of a severe thunderstorm that could be producing a tornado in west central Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Drivers warned to expect delays as wildfire sparks near Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
A new wildfire burning near Kamloops is expected to impact traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway on B.C. Day.
-
At $1,200 this Vancouver den is unaffordable to someone working full-time at minimum wage
At $1,200 a month, a downtown Vancouver den being advertised on Craigslist would cost someone working full-time at minimum wage roughly half of their monthly earnings.
-
Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.