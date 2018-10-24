

Regional police have arrested a second person in connection to the death of Shawn Yorke.

Mowafag Saboon, 24 of Kitchener, was arrested on Oct. 24, and police announced a second arrest on Oct. 25.

Kenneth Morrison, a 27-year-old male, was arrested on charges of first degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

He was taken into custody on Albion Street, police confirmed, where neighbours watched as a dramatic arrest unfolded.

"I pretty much watched it all from my video camera, I was video taping. They were yelling at the house, telling such and such to come out of the house," recounted Steve Burk.

Morrison appeared in court on Oct. 26.

Yorke, 45, was found dead in his home on July 8 in his home on Elm Ridge Drive.

"We do believe, as we stated earlier in the investigation, we believe this was a targeted incident," said Cherri Greeno with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The Nova Scotia native called Kitchener his home, and was remembered as being well liked.

Police determined that he was killed as a result of a gunshot injury.

Mowafag Saboon faced a number of charges, as stated by police:

First Degree Murder

Robbery with a Restricted Firearm

Forcible Confinement

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was a Firearm

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I

Possession of a Schedule II Substance

He made a brief court appearance on Oct. 25 where he was remanded, and was scheduled to return on Nov. 1.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

A media release sent by police originally aged Saboon as 34, however court records show the accused's date of birth as March 1994. A subsequent press release from police confirmed his age as 24.