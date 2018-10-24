

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have arrested a second person in connection to the death of Shawn Yorke.

Mowafag Saboon, 24 of Kitchener, was arrested on Oct. 24, and police announced a second arrest on Oct. 25.

The second individual was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

That male has not been identified, but is described as a 27-year-old man who faces charges of first degree murder, one count of robbery with a restricted firearm and one count of forcible confinement.

Shawn Yorke, 45, was found dead in his home on July 8 in his home on Elmridge Drive.

"We do believe, as we stated earlier in the investigation, we believe this was a targeted incident," said Cherri Greeno with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

It was determined that he was killed as a result of a gunshot injury.

Saboon faced a number of charges, as stated by police:

First Degree Murder

Robbery with a Restricted Firearm

Forcible Confinement

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was a Firearm

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I

Possession of a Schedule II Substance

He made a brief court appearance on Oct. 25 where he was remanded, and was scheduled to return on Nov. 1.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

A media release sent by police originally aged Saboon as 34, however court records show the accused's date of birth as March 1994. A subsequent press release from police confirmed his age as 24.