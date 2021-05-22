Advertisement
Second person arrested in connection to Brantford homicide
Two people are dead after a shooting in Brantford on Thursday morning. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Brantford police have arrested a second man in connection to the homicide of 19-year-old Nebiyu Myers.
In a Saturday news release, officials say 19-year-old Cleveland Vanevery of Ohsweken has been charged with first degree murder, firearm offences, possession, and breaching a court order.
Myers was found inside a residence on April 17 around 1 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say they do not believe the incident was random.
Earlier this month, 18-year-old Elijah Marfoh of Brantford was arrested in connection to the homicide and charged with first-degree murder, several firearm offences, and breaching a court order.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brantford Police Service.