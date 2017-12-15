

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford high school was much emptier Friday than usual, following the second threatening social media post of the week.

According to the Grand Erie District School Board, only about one-quarter of North Park Collegiate’s student body showed up for class Friday.

The students who were in the building saw an increased police presence, as detectives tried to figure out who was behind an Instagram account which had popped up one day earlier.

Several students and parents say the account in question was one with the name “northparkshooterz” – an apparent reference to the “northparkshooting” account from earlier in the week.

The new account contained a supposed “hit list” of students, which students say included more than 20 names.

Police say they take all threats seriously, and want to hear from anyone who knows who was behind the account. As of Friday evening, no arrests had been made.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with the “northparkshooting” account.