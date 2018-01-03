Featured
Second man sought in Kitchener home invasion
Waterloo Regional Police want to talk to this man about a home invasion on Paulander Drive in Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 5:15PM EST
Police have released photos of a man they’re looking to talk to in connection with a home invasion in a Kitchener apartment complex.
A 19-year-old man has already been arrested in connection with the home invasion, which occurred Saturday at a home on Paulander Drive.
Two people suffered minor injuries in the attack, which police believe was targeted.
The man who has been arrested faces charges including robbery, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.