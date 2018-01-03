

CTV Kitchener





Police have released photos of a man they’re looking to talk to in connection with a home invasion in a Kitchener apartment complex.

A 19-year-old man has already been arrested in connection with the home invasion, which occurred Saturday at a home on Paulander Drive.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the attack, which police believe was targeted.

The man who has been arrested faces charges including robbery, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.