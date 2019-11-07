

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – It was a deadly night on Cambridge roads after two fatal crashes happened just hours apart.

Police say that a car and a dirt bike collided in the area of Dudhope Avenue and South Street left one person dead.

According to a news release, the dirt bike was heading west on South when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign, hitting a KIA SUV.

The rider of the dirt bike, a 31-year-old Cambridge man, was ejected. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating and say that charges are pending.

That crash was around 12:30 a.m., hours after another fatal crash on Saginaw Parkway.

A driver in that crash, a 38-year-old man, has been charged.