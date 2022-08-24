Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Waterloo region

The second known case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Waterloo region.

Public health did not say when the case was found, but according to the Ontario Public Health epidemiology dashboard, the second case was added in the Aug. 22 update.

“Public Health can confirm there is a second case of monkeypox in Waterloo Region. Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang will be giving an update on monkeypox to council at today’s Board of Health meeting,” an email from Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services said.

The meeting is set to being at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Ontario Public Health’s dashboard shows 579 confirmed cases in Ontario with seven probable cases.