KITCHENER -- A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Huron-Perth.

Public Health also says the man who was the area’s first confirmed case remains in hospital where his status has been changed from serious to critical condition.

The second case is a 57-year-old woman had close “household” contact with the first case.

They say the woman does not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

The first case in Huron-Perth was a 64-year-old man. The man returned home from Mexico on March 2 after feeling ill on March 7 he went into self-isolation. Officials told CTV News that the man went to the St. Marys Memorial Hospital on the evening of March 12 with gastro-intestinal symptoms that were not related to COVID-19. He was tested anyway and precautions were taken. He was then transferred to Stratford General Hospital where his condition was listed as serious.

Public Health says his condition is now considered critical.

Staff members with Huron Perth Public Health will be conducting thorough investigation.

“Please be assured that public health is following all necessary contact tracing to ensure that anyone who may have been exposed or at risk is contacted and receiving instructions from us,” said Dr. Miriam Klassen, the Medical Officer of Health for Huron Perth in a release. “If there were a greater community exposure, we would be sure to let everyone know.”

They are asking the public to respect the family's privacy.