A challenger has emerged for Waterloo’s mayoralty.

Kelly Steiss has registered to run against incumbent mayor Dave Jaworsky.

According to a press release titled ‘Waterloo Needs a Vibrant Community Not Another Tax Increase,” Steiss is a longtime employee of the City of Kitchener and has also worked for the City of Waterloo.

Election day is Oct. 22. Candidates have until July 27 to register to run for mayor, council and school board positions.