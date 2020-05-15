KITCHENER -- A second person has been arrested in connection to a human trafficking investigation in Waterloo Region.

Police first arrested an 18-year-old male at a motel in Kitchener on April 21.

At this time, they said they also located a young female victim who was treated at a hospital and taken to a safe place.

The 18-year-old is facing numerous charges, including disturbing child pornography, uttering threats, human trafficking, advertising sexual services, procuring aperson under 18, and receiving material benefits.

On Monday, police charged another 18-year-old man from Kitchener with human trafficking-related offences.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Regional Police remind residents who have information relating to human trafficking to call them at 519-570-9777 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.