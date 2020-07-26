KITCHENER -- A small lovebird, believed to be someone's pet, was recently saved during a routine fishing trip in Guelph.

It was along the city's Speed River that 4-year-old Lola first spotted the tiny creature in trouble.

"This is our new little friend Mango we found him down by the river the other day and what happened? Do you remember?" asks Jake Balaban to his daughter Lola.

"He almost sinked," she responds.

Mango is a lovebird, believed to be less than a year old.

Lola named him after his bright colours, which is what helped catch her eye.

"Daddy just thought it was garbage," she says. "But then I said it again and then, then he believed me."

"I jumped over into the water and got him. Just in time, didn't we?," her father adds.

"Yeah, when he almost goed over the waterfall," says Lola.

After the father-daughter duo swooped him up, they carried him home.

The family had already been thinking of getting a bird, and happened to have a cage at home.

"Very cute little bird, very personable, loves chin scratches," he says.

Because of the type of bird he is and his strong personality, they believe Mango is someone's pet, and have been posting to social media sites like 'Lost and Found Pets in Guelph' hoping to find the original owner.

"A couple of people have reached out with similar looking birds but not with the same markings," says Jake.

Since being saved from the river, Mango has been given a clean bill of health by a professional.

Until his rightful owner is found, the family says he'll stay alongside his savior Lola.