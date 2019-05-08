

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was found in the middle of the Conestogo River.

The car was spotted Tuesday night in the water along Hemlock Hill Drive in Woolwich.

The vehicle, which appeared to be a Mercedes-Benz, had its light on and the trunk open.

Tire marks could be seen along the bank of the road, leaving deep indentations in the grass.

Several police cruisers were on scene and a water rescue team went into the river but nobody was found.

The incident is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.