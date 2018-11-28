Featured
Search warrant results in firearms charges
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:07PM EST
Two people face charges after a search warrant was executed at a Kitchener residence.
It happened in the area of Glenvista Drive in Kitchener on Tuesday.
The search warrant was carried out as part of a weapons investigation.
Police said in a news release that they seized a firearm and ammunition.
A 22-year-old Kitchener male was charged with multiple firearms offences.
Another individual, a 23-year-old Kitchener female, faced charges as well.
Their names were not released.
Police did not say when the two were due to appear in court.