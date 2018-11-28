

CTV Kitchener





Two people face charges after a search warrant was executed at a Kitchener residence.

It happened in the area of Glenvista Drive in Kitchener on Tuesday.

The search warrant was carried out as part of a weapons investigation.

Police said in a news release that they seized a firearm and ammunition.

A 22-year-old Kitchener male was charged with multiple firearms offences.

Another individual, a 23-year-old Kitchener female, faced charges as well.

Their names were not released.

Police did not say when the two were due to appear in court.