Search warrant leads to drug-related charges in Norfolk

NORFOLK -

Charges have been laid after police seized a quantity of illicit drugs and cash in Norfolk on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said they executed a search warrant at a West Street address and took two people into custody.

A 34-year-old man from Norfolk faces the following charges:

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

A 23-year-old man from Toronto is facing:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both are scheduled to appear in Simcoe court at a later date.

OPP said an investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.