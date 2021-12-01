Search warrant leads to drug-related charges in Norfolk
File image.
NORFOLK -
Charges have been laid after police seized a quantity of illicit drugs and cash in Norfolk on Tuesday.
Ontario Provincial Police said they executed a search warrant at a West Street address and took two people into custody.
A 34-year-old man from Norfolk faces the following charges:
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
A 23-year-old man from Toronto is facing:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Both are scheduled to appear in Simcoe court at a later date.
OPP said an investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.