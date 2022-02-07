Search warrant leads to drug charges in Vanastra

Ontario Provincial Police said five people are facing an array of drug-related charges following an investigation in Vanastra.

Police said on Friday, a search warrant was executed at a residence on 12th Street.

Officers seized approximately $4,876 worth of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Cellphones, digital scales, drug trafficking materials and an unspecified amount of cash were also seized.

Five people from Huron County face multiple charges.

A 44-year-old man and 52-year-old man have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking and possession of cocaine.

A 31-year-old man faces charges of possession of methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of cocaine and failure to comply with a probation order.

A 29-year-old woman and 37-year-old woman were charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of a schedule I substance (opioid) and possession of cocaine.

All of the accused were released from custody with a Goderich court date scheduled for March 28.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Huron OPP.