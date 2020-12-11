KITCHENER -- More than $13,000 in suspected drugs was seized after a search warrant was carried out at a home in Cambridge.

According to a news release, officers executed the warrant on Thursday at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said they recovered the following:

$6,000-worth of suspected cannabis

$4,000-worth of suspected fentanyl

$1,500-worth of suspected meth

$1,500-worth of suspected morphine pills

$500-worth of oxycodone pills

The total value of drugs seized was around $13,500. Police also seized three cell phones, bear spray and cash. A photo of evidence also showed several edged weapons: two knives and what appeared to be a sword and a spear.

As a result, three Cambridge men—aged 52, 49 and 27—were arrested and charged with several drug-related and Criminal Code offences.

They've been charged with four counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Charges for possession of a prohibited weapon were also laid.

Two other people were also found in the residence at the time, but both were released at the scene.