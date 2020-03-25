PORT DOVER -- The Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and rescue team are looking for a man who is missing in the waters of Lake Erie.

It’s believed the man fell overboard Monday morning. Police do not believe he was wearing a lifejacket.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the missing man. A Facebook post from a woman named Sherry Smith says the fisherman is her husband Michael Smith.

“We are in shock. We have been told he is lost in the lake,” the post reads. “I have just suddenly lost the love of my life, my husband, my partner, and my best friend.

“Our kids have lost their father, protector, and role model.”

Members of the OPP search and rescue team could be seen in the water Tuesday morning about 12 kilometres off the shoreline of the Port Dover Habour Marina.

“I believe there was a bit of time-lapse before they realized this individual was missing off the vessel,” said Const. Ed Sanchuck of the OPP.

“When they couldn’t locate him two other vessels came in to search, they contacted GRCC, who contacted Norfolk County OPP, and we contacted our marine unit.”

Police have confirmed they are searching from the water and the air.

Family of Smith tell CTV Kitchener that he is a distant relative of Alex Ottley: the nine-year-old whose body was recovered Tuesday more than a month after he was swept out into Lake Erie.