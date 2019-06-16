

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police along with Cambridge Fire are searching for a man after he fell into the Grand River.

Police say they were called to the pedestrian bridge near Concession and Water Streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report that a man had fallen off the bridge into the river.

Fire officials are using a watercraft while police are using a remotely piloted vehicle, better known as a drone, to locate the man.

As of 10:15 a.m. the man had not yet been located.

More information to come …