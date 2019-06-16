Featured
Search underway after man falls into Grand River
Fire crews are seen here searching for a man that fell into the Grand River. June 16, 2019.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 10:24AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 16, 2019 10:28AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police along with Cambridge Fire are searching for a man after he fell into the Grand River.
Police say they were called to the pedestrian bridge near Concession and Water Streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report that a man had fallen off the bridge into the river.
Fire officials are using a watercraft while police are using a remotely piloted vehicle, better known as a drone, to locate the man.
As of 10:15 a.m. the man had not yet been located.
