Search teams now looking outside Tillsonburg for missing woman

It’s been one week since a 72-year-old woman disappeared from Tillsonburg and teams are now expanding their search.

“It’s not just isolated to Tillsonburg,” OPP Const. Patti Cote said in a social media video Wednesday. “Anything [residents] can do to help us locate Lola would be greatly appreciated.”

On Nov. 8, Lola left her home on Huntley Avenue at 8:20 a.m. She was last seen wearing a burgundy hat, green puffer jacket and blue jeans.

“She was carrying a couple of bags, like some sort of a tote bag and a purse,” Cote said Monday.

Lola was then seen on security video, in the area of Canary Street and Martin Street, at 11 a.m.

She hasn’t been seen since.

Photo shared by OPP.

Lola is described as Black, around 5’1”, with a medium build, curly dark hair and brown eyes.

OPP are asking residents, especially those in the Bird neighbourhood, to keep an eye out for Lola.

“We’re urging [people] to please check your properties, please check your cameras,” Cote urged in Wednesday’s video.

Residents are also asked to look in outbuildings, sheds, vehicles and abandoned trailers.

“We really want to return [Lola] to her family and we appreciate all the help we can possibly get from the community,” said Chris Halverson, part of the K9 search team, in Wednesday’s video. “It’s imperative that you assist us, in just checking your outbuildings, under your decks and any structures in your area.”

He’s been working with his dog Conan to search for Lola.

Lola in an undated photo shared by OPP.

Ontario Provincial Police ramped up search efforts over the weekend, with officers out on foot, ATVs and OPP helicopters.

A community vigil was also held Sunday night to bring attention to Lola’s disappearance.