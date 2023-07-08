Search still on for driver involved in fatal Brant County crash last fall
Brant County OPP are asking the public's help as they search for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash last fall.
According to police, 65-year-old Kevin Lee Taylor of Hamilton was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on Muir Line North.
It happened on Sept. 25 between midnight and 1:20 a.m.
Police believe he was hit by a 2011-2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The driver of the vehicle failed to remain on scene.
"Police have obtained a photo of a vehicle that was in the area at the time of the collision," said Conrad Vitalis of Brant County OPP in a Twitter video. "We would like to speak with the driver or owner."
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or has information related to the crash, to contact them.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A huge shame': Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of Toronto as city, feds argue over who should foot the bill
Advocates are calling on all levels of government to do more to address what they call a 'human rights disaster' as asylum seekers are stranded on the streets of Toronto and the municipal and federal governments argue over who should foot the bill to provide them with shelter.
Global cyberattack affected some Sun Life members’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
Canada condemns use of cluster munitions following U.S. decision to send weapon to Ukraine
The Government of Canada is hammering down on its stance against the use of cluster munitions following the U.S. decision to send the controversial weapon to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy hails Ukraine's soldiers from a symbolic Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the 500th day of the war Saturday by hailing the country's soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine's resilience in the face of the Russian invasion.
The Dutch prime minister hands in his resignation as the government collapses over migration
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the king Saturday to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year.
Trudeau set to attend pair of Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary for a second day, and he has a pair of Stampede pancake breakfasts on his plate.
Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The U.K. government just says no
The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe's highest overdose death rates.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
A new report from rentals platform Rentola.ca reveals the safest cities in Canada, with Ontario cities dominating the top 10 on the list.
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
London
-
'Hot hay' attributed to large barn fire just east of St. Thomas, Ont.
There is a strong smell of smoke in the air in St. Thomas and it doesn’t have anything to do with forest fires. A barn full of hay about one kilometre east of the city limits on Southdale Line in Central Elgin caught fire around 1 a.m.
-
Tour company credited with saving kayakers on Lake Huron
Grey Bruce OPP are thanking a local tour company in Southampton, Ont. for helping rescue two kayakers on Lake Huron.
-
Frank response from MP about London’s ‘enormous’ funding request for homeless strategy
A day after CTV News revealed the preliminary price tag of London, Ont.’s new homelessness strategy, London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos is calling for more details and an opportunity to get involved.
Windsor
-
Section of Ouellette Avenue reopens following 'individual in crisis' incident
A section of Ouellette Avenue has reopened Saturday morning after Windsor police responded to an incident involving a person in crisis.
-
Windsor police uncover outlaw motorcycle club; drugs and weapons investigation ongoing
Investigators confirmed to CTV News that one of three people arrested last month in Windsor has ties to the “One Order Motorcycle Club,” which has chapters in London, Toronto and Halifax.
-
Soggy weekend possible for Windsor-Essex
While temperatures will reach into the mid to high 20s the sun will remain hidden, with cloudy skies and possible rain expected in Windsor this weekend.
Barrie
-
Provincial police investigating fatal crash in Mono
Police say one person has died after a crash near the Town of Mono.
-
Canada's 2nd case of invasive species oak wilt is confirmed in Simcoe County
Oak wilt was first found in Niagara Falls in June, and now it's been confirmed in a residential neighbourhood in Midhurst.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heat
Officers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian cybersecurity agency and FBI issue advisory over rising 'Truebot' cyber attacks
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has issued a joint advisory with the FBI and other U.S. agencies about increasing attacks from 'Truebot' malware.
-
OPP launching text messaging pilot project
Starting July 10, the Ontario Provincial Police will launch a new initiative that involves sending text messages to people who call-in to report certain incidents.
-
Gen Z still sees a stigma around hearing aids
Hearing aids have improved dramatically in the 120+ years since they were invented – however a recent survey indicates that there is still a stigma around them with young people.
Ottawa
-
Veteran Ottawa quarterback Masoli to make '23 season debut versus Ticats
Jeremiah Masoli will make his season debut when Ottawa visits the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night. Masoli's return will come a year to the day when he suffered a season-ending leg injury versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders -- a span of 17 games that saw the Redblacks go 5-12.
-
Joel and Leanne sign off, concerns around Pimisi Station and a wandering pig: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
Two legendary CTV Ottawa broadcasters sign off after fulfilling careers, police suggest an LRT station can't handle crowds, and a stray pig is found along a busy highway.
-
A sunny summer Saturday in Ottawa with no heat warning
It's a sunny summer Saturday in Ottawa with more comfortable temperatures.
Toronto
-
Suspect in TTC stabbing arrested: police
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries on a moving subway train earlier this week.
-
'A huge shame': Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of Toronto as city, feds argue over who should foot the bill
Advocates are calling on all levels of government to do more to address what they call a 'human rights disaster' as asylum seekers are stranded on the streets of Toronto and the municipal and federal governments argue over who should foot the bill to provide them with shelter.
-
2 men charged after allegedly assaulting man with hammer near TTC station
Two suspects are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man with a hammer late Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Bar that became epicentre of Lac-Megantic tragedy now a symbol of its rebuild
The bar that became the epicentre of the deadly train disaster that struck Lac-Megantic, Que., 10 years ago marked the sombre anniversary on Friday in much the same way it spent the hours leading up to the tragedy: with music, laughter and even joy.
-
Police say 2 dead in pile-up on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, Que.
Two people are dead after a collision involving two cars and two heavy trucks Friday on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, according to police. At the time of the collision, a vehicle became wedged between the two trucks, partially under one of them, police said.
-
The response to Meta is distinct in Quebec, both in politics and business
The contrast between Quebec and the rest of Canada's response to the tug-of-war between Ottawa and Meta is striking, both in the political and business worlds.
Atlantic
-
As uncertainty looms in Halifax, Nova Scotia town to host first-ever Pride parade
With uncertainty looming over Halifax's Pride parade this year, smaller communities in Nova Scotia are stepping up and opening their doors during what some say is a pivotal time for LGBTQ rights.
-
People flock to Newfoundland in search of the Come From Away kindness -- and find it
The musical tells the story of the efforts to care for thousands of people stranded in Gander, N.L., on planes grounded after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the U.S.
-
Heat warnings in effect across the Maritimes to kick off the weekend
Heat warnings extend across parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday. Environment Canada says the very warm and humid weather could possibly last into Saturday for some areas.
Winnipeg
-
Police searching for suspect after transit sex assaults
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in tracking down a sexual assault suspect after an incident on a transit bus last fall.
-
Suspect arrested in random skateboard attack: Police
A Winnipeg man is recovering after being attacked with a skateboard in St. Boniface last month.
-
Brady Road landfill closed until further notice: City
The City of Winnipeg has closed the Brady Road landfill until further notice.
Calgary
-
Trudeau set to attend pair of Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary for a second day, and he has a pair of Stampede pancake breakfasts on his plate.
-
Southern Alberta's first winery is a Little Gem
Wine lovers in southern Alberta no longer have to head to B.C. for their wine fix after Friday's grand opening of the Little Gem Winery's tasting room just outside of Lethbridge.
-
Blue Bombers pull ahead in second half to defeat Stampeders 24-11
Greg McCrae showcased his versatility and value in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ 24-11 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Global cyberattack affected some Sun Life members’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
-
Gap between high and low income Canadian households widening at record pace: StatCan
Amid the increased cost of living and declining real estate market, Statistics Canada is reporting a rapid widening gap between high and low income households.
-
Edmontonians 'needn't worry' about peace bonds issued for detainees returning from Syrian camps
The lawyer for two women and three children returning home to Edmonton on Friday after spending about five years in Syrian detention camps says despite a federal court ordering peace bonds for the adults, the public has nothing to fear.
Vancouver
-
'It’s time they made a decision': Surrey residents losing patience over policing problem
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke released multiple videos on social media this week in support of keeping the RCMP as the city's police of jurisdiction.
-
North Vancouver man speaks out after dogs attacked by pack of coyotes on popular hiking trail
A North Vancouver man says his dogs were attacked by a pack of coyotes in the Lynn Headwaters area this week.
-
Newly discovered wildfire prompts brief evacuation order in B.C. Interior
A township in B.C.'s north Okanagan issued evacuation orders for 18 addresses Friday afternoon, but within a few hours, the orders had been rescinded.