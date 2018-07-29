

CTV Kitchener





One man is missing after two people fell out of a boat on Belwood Lake Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m.

Centre Wellington Fire officials say there are about 25 firefighters working in three boats searching the water.

They say that four people were out boating when the two fell out.

The man that made it back on the boat was taken to hospital in Fergus with non-life threating injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police and paramedics are also on scene assisting in the search.

Police say that they are in the early stages of their investigation.

An OPP dive team has also been notified.

The search was launched out of the Highland Pines Campground on Country Road 19.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing, more details will be provided as they become avalible.