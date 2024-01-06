Search for suspect in Cambridge shooting continues

The search continues for the person, or persons, who fired multiple gunshots into a Cambridge townhome early Friday morning.

Waterloo regional police said it happened on Sekura Street, near Munch Avenue, around 3:50 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Police believe the shooter fired at least 11 times. Some of the shots struck the front door of the home, including a glass panel at the side of the entrance.

Investigators placed evidence markers on the sidewalk, driveway and front lawn beside what appeared to be bullet casings and fragments left on the ground.

Police didn’t say how many people were inside the home at the time of the incident.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we are asking members of the public, if they have any information, to contact Waterloo regional police. For any anonymous information, they can contact Crime Stoppers,” Const. Chris Iden said.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

SUSPECT VEHICLE

Police are looking for a white SUV with a burnt out headlight on the passenger side.

They shared photos of the vehicle on Friday.

A neighbour gave CTV News surveillance video taken around the time of the shooting, however Waterloo regional police said they could not confirm if it was the suspect vehicle.

Video surveillance sent to CTV News by a neighbour in the area that shows a white car with a front headlight burnt out driving down the street. (CTV Kitchener)

The video shows a white car with one of its front headlights burnt out driving down the street, and a few minutes later, it can be seen driving down the street again.

The car is then seen driving in the opposite direction and doing a U-turn before driving back down the street again.

Multiple loud gunshots can be heard less than a minute later.

The timestamp on the video matches the time of the shooting.

The car does not appear again after the shots are fired.

Again, Waterloo regional police have not confirmed the video shows the suspect’s vehicle.