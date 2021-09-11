Search for missing swimmer at Port Burwell

KITCHENER -

The search continues for missing swimmer in Port Burwell, while a Good Samaritan is being credited with saving three others from drowning.

Provincial Police say two people were seen in distress in Lake Erie Saturday afternoon.

Two others jumped into the water to help, but they also ran into trouble.

OPP say a fifth person saw what was happening and threw a life-saving ring into the water, saving three of the swimmers.

One person is still missing.

The OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine Service, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Auxiliary Coast Guard and members of the Port Burwell Provincial Park are searching the water and the shoreline of Lake Erie.