55-year-old Frederick Smale has been missing for the past week.

Brantford police are asking for the public’s help in their search for Smale.

He was last seen on December 27th in the downtown area of Brantford.

Smale is described as a white male, 5’4 inches tall, with a slim build, and brown hair that is balding on the top.

A description of what he was last seen wearing is not available.

Police are concerned for Smale’s well-being. They’re asking anyone with any information to contact them.